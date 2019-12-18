Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 38 ($0.50)) on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

LON:IOG opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. Independent Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

