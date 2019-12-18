Insider Buying: Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 88,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,676. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.10. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 453,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 34,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.