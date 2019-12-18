Insider Buying: Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) CEO Acquires 5,258 Shares of Stock

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 5,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barry Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Barry Goldstein purchased 3,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $23,730.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Barry Goldstein acquired 3,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760.00.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. Kingstone Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KINS shares. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $140,000. Integre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

