Insider Buying: vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Buys 1,369,863 Shares of Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VTVT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,807. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTVT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

