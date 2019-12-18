Insider Selling: Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells 948 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.38. 2,331,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,955. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $326.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.51 and a 200 day moving average of $289.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Adobe by 33.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 16.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

