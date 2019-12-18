Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Sells 12,013 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 588,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,035. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.66, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

