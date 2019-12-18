Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 686,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.39. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 9.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

