Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells 21,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Roger S. Siboni sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,470,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,258.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,702. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 165.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

