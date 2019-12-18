Insider Selling: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $6,971,500.00 in Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDW stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.62. The stock had a trading volume of 957,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

