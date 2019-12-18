Insider Selling: China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) EVP Sells $112,320.00 in Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) EVP Todd R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of China Metro Rural from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $137.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Metro Rural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

