Insider Selling: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

