Insider Selling: Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay E. Mincks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. 614,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Insperity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Insperity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

