Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Sells 5,206 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $108.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kadant by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

