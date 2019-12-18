Insider Selling: LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00.

LFVN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 58,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,771. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. LifeVantage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.64.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

