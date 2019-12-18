Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $158.89. 781,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,299. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 163.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.75.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

