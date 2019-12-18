Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,881. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.08.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 37,668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after acquiring an additional 711,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 761.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after acquiring an additional 467,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.