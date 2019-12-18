Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,397. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.