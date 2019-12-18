Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells 1,302 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,670.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $199,416.80.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,302 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $430,085.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.02. 766,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,146. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $157.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ResMed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

