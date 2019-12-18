Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 130,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,950. The stock has a market cap of $502.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the third quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 107.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

