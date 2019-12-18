Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Doug Black sold 7,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $637,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00.

SITE stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 405,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

