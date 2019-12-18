Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Sells 28,603 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $2,633,478.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zvi Lando also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,397,301.24.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,383. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,126,000 after buying an additional 1,901,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,382,000 after buying an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,123,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 97,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,201,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

