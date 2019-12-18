Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $721,105.98 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $721,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,475.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rachel Prishkolnik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 230 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $18,742.70.

On Monday, November 18th, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,383. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Northland Securities began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

