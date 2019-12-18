Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Chairman Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TNDM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.59. 1,754,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

