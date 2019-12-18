Insider Selling: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) EVP Sells 17,241 Shares of Stock

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 10,529,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the subject of several research reports. G.Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

