Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Sells 49,843 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. 3,976,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

