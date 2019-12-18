Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,797,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,131,529.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $173,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $164,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $164,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,897 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $99,836.21.

Yext stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 997,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,649. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Yext by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

