Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.20 Per Share

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Integrafin stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.92). 1,641,140 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 385.04. Integrafin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.05 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91.

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.87), for a total value of £22,200,000 ($29,202,841.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $44,836.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IHP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Integrafin in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price for the company.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

