Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy Sells 8,552 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intel alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76.

INTC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. 27,570,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,075,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.