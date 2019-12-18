Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Buys $22,230.00 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $22,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,138,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $314.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth $5,339,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,570,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 133,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

