Investors Buy Large Volume of BRF Put Options (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,569 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,374% compared to the average volume of 120 put options.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BRF by 1,352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 347,622 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BRF has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

