Investors Buy Large Volume of Tupperware Brands Call Options (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 21,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,694% compared to the average volume of 557 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,106.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 962.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUP opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.87. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.