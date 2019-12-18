Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,353 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,570% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of OC opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 103.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

