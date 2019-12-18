Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,220% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,260. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.61.

Rapid7 stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

