Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.