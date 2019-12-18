Iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

IOM opened at GBX 365 ($4.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.75. Iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 265.50 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.50 ($5.26). The company has a market capitalization of $397.81 million and a PE ratio of 28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68.

In other Iomart Group news, insider Richard Masters purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £10,650 ($14,009.47).

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

