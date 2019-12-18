Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $65,450.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $895,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $63,740.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $51,074.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

IONS stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. 888,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

