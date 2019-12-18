IQE (LON:IQE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IQE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IQE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

LON:IQE opened at GBX 47.57 ($0.63) on Wednesday. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $376.44 million and a P/E ratio of -26.43.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

