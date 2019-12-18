James Y. Kerr II Sells 25,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. 6,382,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

