Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report issued on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $16.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of ADS opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.