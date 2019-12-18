JET8 (J8T) Trading 24.3% Lower This Week

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. JET8 has a total market cap of $229,037.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JET8 has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

