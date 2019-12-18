John S. Clendening Sells 14,250 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BCOR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 180,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,920. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Blucora by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

