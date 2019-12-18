JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 460

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

HTG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hunting to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hunting to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 546.91 ($7.19).

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG opened at GBX 385 ($5.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $635.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 461.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 371 ($4.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.