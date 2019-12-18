Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

JMIA stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $410.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

