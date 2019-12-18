Just Eat (LON:JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 798 ($10.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC set a GBX 830 ($10.92) target price on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 753.94 ($9.92).

LON:JE opened at GBX 802.20 ($10.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 758.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 693.99. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 566.60 ($7.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.96).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

