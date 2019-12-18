KBR’s (KBR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Analysts predict that KBR will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KBR by 834.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

