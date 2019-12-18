Kcash Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

