KeyCorp Comments on Otter Tail Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Otter Tail in a research note issued on Sunday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Capital upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of OTTR opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.