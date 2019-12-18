KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Vipshop in a research report issued on Sunday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 29.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 291,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 390.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 53.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. 43.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

