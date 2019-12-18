Kirk Somers Sells 11,038 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $640,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Kirk Somers sold 15,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $955,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Kirk Somers sold 33,276 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $1,876,100.88.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $88,050.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $56,925.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $53,115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 177.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.