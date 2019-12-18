Knight-Swift Transportation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,810% compared to the average volume of 498 call options.

Shares of KNX opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,927,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,082 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,076,000 after purchasing an additional 467,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $39.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

